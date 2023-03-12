Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 786 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 732,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $614,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 58,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $151.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.49 and its 200 day moving average is $168.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

