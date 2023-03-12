Truvestments Capital LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

