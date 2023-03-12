Truvestments Capital LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 326.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. Cowen cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

