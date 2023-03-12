Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $32,515,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $39,698,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after buying an additional 818,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE SRC opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.