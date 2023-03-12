Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after buying an additional 302,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,211,000 after purchasing an additional 134,085 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $203.37 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

