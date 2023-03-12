Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,362,000 after buying an additional 1,986,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,067,000 after purchasing an additional 505,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE EPRT opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

