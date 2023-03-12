Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 512 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 82,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 167.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,170,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,200,000 after acquiring an additional 609,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.4% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BMY opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

