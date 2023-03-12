Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 947 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

