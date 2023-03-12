TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. TScan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

