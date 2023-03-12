Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

TSGTY stock remained flat at $51.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

