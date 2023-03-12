UBS Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €30.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €30.50 ($32.45) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DWS. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.60 ($36.81) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.8 %

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €29.74 ($31.64) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €23.16 ($24.64) and a 12 month high of €35.30 ($37.55). The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.