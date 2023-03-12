UBS Group Boosts Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target to $34.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.72%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.