uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 285,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth $594,000.

uCloudlink Group Stock Performance

UCL opened at $4.25 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $121.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 4.59.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Stories

