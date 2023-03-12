UFO Gaming One Day Volume Reaches $2.74 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. UFO Gaming has a market cap of $38.55 million and $2.74 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UFO Gaming token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00446722 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.24 or 0.30195493 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000081 BTC.

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

