Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Unico American Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNAM opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.02. Unico American has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Get Unico American alerts:

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2.53) million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 40.57%.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded by Erwin Cheldin in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.