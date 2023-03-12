Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 83.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 122,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $196.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.25.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

