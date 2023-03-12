Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $5.74 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and approximately $92.30 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.74 or 0.00026701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00338927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017358 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00018313 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.50189234 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 623 active market(s) with $131,577,631.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.