United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. United Community Banks has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Stock Performance

United Community Banks stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.