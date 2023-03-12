United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Price Performance

UG opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.51. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in United-Guardian by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in United-Guardian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

