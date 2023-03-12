United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 52.4% in February

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 13th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Internet to €21.50 ($22.87) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS:UDIRF remained flat at $21.85 during trading hours on Friday. United Internet has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $24.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

