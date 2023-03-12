United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $47.17 Average PT from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI opened at $27.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,545.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after buying an additional 401,476 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 51,371 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

