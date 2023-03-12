United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 81.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

