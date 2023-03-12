United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,905 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $960,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8,625.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,161,000 after buying an additional 5,687,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $162,741,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.