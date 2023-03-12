United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $98.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

