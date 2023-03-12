United Services Automobile Association Has $90.87 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,007 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.5% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $90,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $149.71 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average of $150.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

