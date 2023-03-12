United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,309 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.7 %

QCOM opened at $115.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

