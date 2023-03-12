United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,190,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.09% of TrueCar worth $12,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TrueCar by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

In other news, Director Brendan L. Harrington purchased 10,400 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $25,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,765.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRUE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TrueCar to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

