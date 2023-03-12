Unity Biotechnology (UBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $3.80 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,582,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 624,651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

