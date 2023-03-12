Unity Biotechnology (UBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, March 13th.
Unity Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $3.80 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.
Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile
Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
See Also
