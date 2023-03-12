Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on U. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,973. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unity Software by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Unity Software by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.17.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

