Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Short Interest Update

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Universal Robina Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UVRBF opened at $2.50 on Friday. Universal Robina has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

About Universal Robina

Universal Robina Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer food products. It operates through the following segments: Branded Consumer Food Products, Agro-Industrial Products, Commodity Food Products, and Corporate Business. The Branded Consumer Food Products segment manufactures and distributes salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, pasta and tomato-based products.

