Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Short Interest Update

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Universal Robina Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UVRBF opened at $2.50 on Friday. Universal Robina has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.
About Universal Robina
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Robina (UVRBF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Robina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Robina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.