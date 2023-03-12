UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 3,766.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

UOL Group Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS UOLGY opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. UOL Group has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of UOL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

See Also

