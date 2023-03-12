Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urban Edge Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 145.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of UE stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.36 million. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

