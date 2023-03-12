V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in V.F. by 18.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 505,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in V.F. by 109.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 89,234 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

