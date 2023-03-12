Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3542 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05.

Vale has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vale to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Vale stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 18,617,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,857,940. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vale by 86.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

