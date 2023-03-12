Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5192 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Valley National Bancorp Price Performance
VLYPO opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $25.67.
About Valley National Bancorp
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLYPO)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.