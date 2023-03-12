Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Lifted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 6.9% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $322,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $58.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $64.06.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

