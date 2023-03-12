Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

