Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock to Split on Tuesday, March 14th (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of IVOG opened at $171.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $152.79 and a 52-week high of $199.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average is $173.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

