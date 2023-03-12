VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Short Interest Update

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the February 13th total of 140,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

VectivBio Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VECT opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. VectivBio has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VectivBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of VectivBio by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VectivBio by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the third quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Caxton Corp purchased a new position in VectivBio in the second quarter valued at $1,051,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About VectivBio

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

