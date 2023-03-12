Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $59.47 million and $100.90 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00432921 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,027.36 or 0.29262577 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02211433 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $127,891,574.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

