Venus (XVS) Price Hits $4.34 on Top Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $4.34 or 0.00021053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $64.12 million and $2.50 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,758,379 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.