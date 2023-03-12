Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,504 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,329. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

