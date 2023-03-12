Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8,083 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE AIG opened at $53.15 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.