Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

