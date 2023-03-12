Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 181.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

Markel Price Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,262.31 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,358.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,266.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

