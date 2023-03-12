Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryanair by 34.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Ryanair by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 7.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ryanair by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $90.70 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research firms recently commented on RYAAY. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

