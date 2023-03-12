Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $510,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,490 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

