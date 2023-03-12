Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 164.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after buying an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 614.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 267,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,642,000 after buying an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.73.

Biogen Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $256.56 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.78 and its 200 day moving average is $267.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.