Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

PPL stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.