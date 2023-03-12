Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 427 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 427 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $543.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $566.18 and its 200 day moving average is $545.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.